U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brian L. Watts, the outgoing 94th MP Battalion command sergeant major, right, receives a meritorious service medal from U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Frederick L. Crist, commanding general, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, left, for Watts' exemplary dedication and commitment to duty during a change of responsibility ceremony on the 2nd Infantry Division parade field, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2023. The 94th Military Police Battalion say farewell to Watts and welcome U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony M. Delawrence on the parade field. (DoD photo By Sgt. Min Su Kim, KATUSA)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 01:33 Photo ID: 8081065 VIRIN: 231020-O-A1109-1043 Resolution: 5132x3421 Size: 12.89 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 94th MP Battalion Change of Responsibility [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Min Su Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.