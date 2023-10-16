Airmen assigned to the 14th Fighter Generation Squadron participate in a load crew competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 20, 2023. For the competition, load crew members were graded on how well they loaded an F-16 Fighting Falcon while abiding by safety standards, as well as timeliness and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2023 00:22
|Photo ID:
|8081021
|VIRIN:
|231020-F-PV484-1037
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew display [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT