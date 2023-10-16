Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    14th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew display [Image 1 of 6]

    14th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew display

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    AFN Misawa

    Airmen assigned to the 14th Fighter Generation Squadron participate in a load crew competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 20, 2023. For the competition, load crew members were graded on how well they loaded an F-16 Fighting Falcon while abiding by safety standards, as well as timeliness and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    This work, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew display [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    f-16
    Misawa Air Base
    weapons
    load competition

