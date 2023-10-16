RIA hosts Boy Scouts camporee for first time since 2019

A veteran with Moline American Legion Post 246 speaks with one of the scouts during the morning activities held at the Rock Island National Cemetery on Arsenal Island as part of the Illowa Scout Council’s Heritage Trail Camporee on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Date Taken: 10.01.2023
Location: ROCK ISLAND, IL, US