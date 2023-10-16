A veteran with Moline American Legion Post 246 speaks with one of the scouts during the morning activities held at the Rock Island National Cemetery on Arsenal Island as part of the Illowa Scout Council’s Heritage Trail Camporee on Sunday, Oct. 1.
This work, RIA hosts Boy Scouts camporee for first time since 2019 [Image 12 of 12], by Mark Kane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
RIA hosts Boy Scouts camporee for first time since 2019
