RIA hosts Boy Scouts camporee for first time since 2019

The front of the Colonel Davenport House was abuzz with activity as scouts intently listened to volunteers tell the history of the historic house during the morning portion of activities on Rock Island Arsenal as part of the Illowa Scout Council’s Heritage Trail Camporee on Saturday, Sept. 30.

