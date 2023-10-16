The front of the Colonel Davenport House was abuzz with activity as scouts intently listened to volunteers tell the history of the historic house during the morning portion of activities on Rock Island Arsenal as part of the Illowa Scout Council’s Heritage Trail Camporee on Saturday, Sept. 30.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 16:13
|Photo ID:
|8078337
|VIRIN:
|230930-A-FX896-2782
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.21 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RIA hosts Boy Scouts camporee for first time since 2019 [Image 12 of 12], by Mark Kane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
RIA hosts Boy Scouts camporee for first time since 2019
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT