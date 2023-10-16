Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIA hosts Boy Scouts camporee for first time since 2019 [Image 11 of 12]

    RIA hosts Boy Scouts camporee for first time since 2019

    ROCK ISLAND, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2023

    Photo by Mark Kane 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal

    A scout participates in a bugle demonstration lead by Tracy Hepner (not pictured), Moline American Legion Post 246, to teach the scouts about taps and the honors rendered during the internment ceremonies held at Rock Island National Cemetery located on Arsenal Island. The activity was part of the Illowa Scout Council’s Heritage Trail Camporee held on Rock Island Arsenal on Sunday, Oct. 1.

    This work, RIA hosts Boy Scouts camporee for first time since 2019 [Image 12 of 12], by Mark Kane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RIA hosts Boy Scouts camporee for first time since 2019

