A scout participates in a bugle demonstration lead by Tracy Hepner (not pictured), Moline American Legion Post 246, to teach the scouts about taps and the honors rendered during the internment ceremonies held at Rock Island National Cemetery located on Arsenal Island. The activity was part of the Illowa Scout Council’s Heritage Trail Camporee held on Rock Island Arsenal on Sunday, Oct. 1.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 16:12
|Photo ID:
|8078341
|VIRIN:
|231001-A-FX896-9626
|Resolution:
|960x1280
|Size:
|116 KB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RIA hosts Boy Scouts camporee for first time since 2019 [Image 12 of 12], by Mark Kane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
RIA hosts Boy Scouts camporee for first time since 2019
No keywords found.
