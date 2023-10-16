RIA hosts Boy Scouts camporee for first time since 2019

A scout participates in a bugle demonstration lead by Tracy Hepner (not pictured), Moline American Legion Post 246, to teach the scouts about taps and the honors rendered during the internment ceremonies held at Rock Island National Cemetery located on Arsenal Island. The activity was part of the Illowa Scout Council’s Heritage Trail Camporee held on Rock Island Arsenal on Sunday, Oct. 1.

