Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RIA hosts Boy Scouts camporee for first time since 2019 [Image 10 of 12]

    RIA hosts Boy Scouts camporee for first time since 2019

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Mark Kane 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal

    Staff Sgt. Matthew Fee, U.S. Marine Corps, instructs one of the scouts during the Physical Challenge (physical fitness) Trail and morning portion of activities on Rock Island Arsenal as part of the Illowa Scout Council’s Heritage Trail Camporee on Saturday, Sept. 30.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 16:12
    Photo ID: 8078339
    VIRIN: 230930-A-FX896-6514
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RIA hosts Boy Scouts camporee for first time since 2019 [Image 12 of 12], by Mark Kane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RIA hosts Boy Scouts camporee for first time since 2019
    RIA hosts Boy Scouts camporee for first time since 2019
    RIA hosts Boy Scouts camporee for first time since 2019
    RIA hosts Boy Scouts camporee for first time since 2019
    RIA hosts Boy Scouts camporee for first time since 2019
    RIA hosts Boy Scouts camporee for first time since 2019
    RIA hosts Boy Scouts camporee for first time since 2019
    RIA hosts Boy Scouts camporee for first time since 2019
    RIA hosts Boy Scouts camporee for first time since 2019
    RIA hosts Boy Scouts camporee for first time since 2019
    RIA hosts Boy Scouts camporee for first time since 2019
    RIA hosts Boy Scouts camporee for first time since 2019

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    RIA hosts Boy Scouts camporee for first time since 2019

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Boy Scouts of America
    United States Marine Corps
    Rock Island Arsenal
    Rock Island National Cemetery
    Heritage Trail Camporee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT