SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Charles Beames, Forbes Magazine Contributer, interviews service members of the 2nd Space Operations Squadron during his visit to Schriever SFB, CO 7 Sep 23. The purpose of the visit was to learn about 2 SOPS mission and the significance of the of the global positioning satellite system. The squadron performs the command and control mission for the Global Positioning System satellite constellation. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Tiana Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 16:07 Photo ID: 8078336 VIRIN: 230907-X-IF173-2021 Resolution: 4365x2910 Size: 1.79 MB Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forbes Visits 2 SOPS [Image 10 of 10], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.