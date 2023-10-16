Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forbes Visits 2 SOPS [Image 6 of 10]

    Forbes Visits 2 SOPS

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Charles Beames, Forbes Magazine Contributer, interviews service members of the 2nd Space Operations Squadron during his visit to Schriever SFB, CO 7 Sep 23. The purpose of the visit was to learn about 2 SOPS mission and the significance of the of the global positioning satellite system. The squadron performs the command and control mission for the Global Positioning System satellite constellation. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Tiana Williams)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forbes Visits 2 SOPS [Image 10 of 10], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CO
    GPS
    2 SOPS
    Forbes Magazine
    2nd Space Operations Squadron
    Schriever SFB

