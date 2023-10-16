Forbes Visits 2 SOPS

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Lt Col Robert Wray, Commander, 2nd Space Operations Squadron (2 SOPS), presents a certificate to Forbes Magazine Contributer, Charles Beames, for sending a command to Global Positioning Satellite (GPS) vehicle number 69. Beams visited Schriever SFB, CO, 7 Sep 23 to learn about 2 SOPS mission and the significance of the of the global positioning satellite system. The squadron performs the command and control mission for the Global Positioning System satellite constellation. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Tiana Williams)

