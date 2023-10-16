SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Charles Beames, Forbes Magazine Contributer, sends command to Global Position Satellite (GPS) vehicle number 69 during his visit to Schriever SFB, CO 7 Sep 23. Spc 4 Benjamin Nevoraski, 2nd Space Operations (2 SOPS) Vehicle Systems Operator, demonstrates the procedures for sending commands to satellites. The purpose of the visit was to learn about 2 SOPS mission and the significance of the of the global positioning satellite system. The squadron performs the command and control mission for the Global Positioning System satellite constellation. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Tiana Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 16:07
|Photo ID:
|8078334
|VIRIN:
|230907-X-IF173-2015
|Resolution:
|4976x3317
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Forbes Visits 2 SOPS [Image 10 of 10], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
