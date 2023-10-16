319th ERS Transition Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Colonel Jun Oh of the 374th Operation Group, awards Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Kelly, commanding officer of the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron, the Meritorious Service Medal at Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Kanoya Air Base, Oct. 12, 2023. The 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron worked hand-in-hand with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and helped bolster the citizens of Kanoya's reception of the U.S. military presence in their community. Events including beach cleanups, rice planting, English teaching and PACAF Band concerts, have all contributed to building a stronger U.S.-Japan alliance

