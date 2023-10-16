Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    319th ERS Transition Ceremony [Image 4 of 10]

    319th ERS Transition Ceremony

    KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Colonel Jun Oh of the 374th Operation Group, awards Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Kelly, commanding officer of the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron, the Meritorious Service Medal at Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Kanoya Air Base, Oct. 12, 2023. The 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron worked hand-in-hand with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and helped bolster the citizens of Kanoya's reception of the U.S. military presence in their community. Events including beach cleanups, rice planting, English teaching and PACAF Band concerts, have all contributed to building a stronger U.S.-Japan alliance

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 07:14
    Photo ID: 8075265
    VIRIN: 231013-F-ZV099-1002
    Resolution: 5294x3645
    Size: 889.31 KB
    Location: KAGOSHIMA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th ERS Transition Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    319th ERS Transition Ceremony
    319th ERS Transition Ceremony
    319th ERS Transitition Ceremony
    319th ERS Transition Ceremony
    319th ERS Transition Ceremony
    319th ERS Transition Ceremony
    319th ERS Transition Ceremony
    319th ERS Transition Ceremony
    319th ERS Transition Ceremony
    319th ERS Transition Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fifth Air Force
    Indo-Pacific
    319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Kanoya Air Base
    MQ-9s

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT