319th ERS Transition Ceremony

Colonel Jun Oh of the 374th Operation Group, speaks at the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron transition ceremony at Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Kanoya Air Base, Japan Oct. 13, 2023. The 319th ERS worked hand-in-hand with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and helped bolster the citizens of Kanoya's reception of the U.S. military presence in their community. Events including beach cleanups, rice planting, English teaching and PACAF Band concerts, have all contributed to building a stronger U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Manuel G. Zamora)

