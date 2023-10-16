Colonel Jun Oh of the 374th Operation Group, speaks at the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron transition ceremony at Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Kanoya Air Base, Japan Oct. 13, 2023. The 319th ERS MQ-9s support Japan–U.S. intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance priorities throughout the Indo-Pacific, sending information they capture to the Bilateral Intelligence Analysis Cell on Yokota Air Base for review and processing by a combined U.S.-Japan team.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 07:14 Photo ID: 8075263 VIRIN: 231013-F-ZV099-1288 Resolution: 5717x3919 Size: 1.81 MB Location: KAGOSHIMA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 319th ERS Transition Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.