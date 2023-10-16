Colonel Jun Oh of the 374th Operation Group, speaks at the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron transition ceremony at Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Kanoya Air Base, Japan Oct. 13, 2023. The 319th ERS MQ-9s support Japan–U.S. intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance priorities throughout the Indo-Pacific, sending information they capture to the Bilateral Intelligence Analysis Cell on Yokota Air Base for review and processing by a combined U.S.-Japan team.
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2023 07:14
|Photo ID:
|8075263
|VIRIN:
|231013-F-ZV099-1288
|Resolution:
|5717x3919
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|KAGOSHIMA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 319th ERS Transition Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT