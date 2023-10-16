U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron sit on the flightline prior to departure from RAF Lakenheath, England, for a deployment to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Oct. 16, 2023. While deployed, the 494th FS will support 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) and be an engaged, postured and ready partner, supporting coalition forces to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex and dynamic security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 04:07 Photo ID: 8075047 VIRIN: 231016-F-TK834-4123 Resolution: 5811x3269 Size: 1.01 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, GB Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 494th FS deploys to Middle East [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.