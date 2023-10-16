494th FS deploys to Middle East

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron performs preflight checks for an F-15E Strike Eagle prior to departure from RAF Lakenheath, England, for a deployment to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Oct. 16, 2023. While deployed, the 494th FS will support 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) and be an engaged, postured and ready partner, supporting coalition forces to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex and dynamic security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
