U.S. Air Force aircrew assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron sit in their F-15E Strike Eagle prior to takeoff at RAF Lakenheath, England, for a deployment to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Oct. 16, 2023. The 494th FS will be assigned to 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) where they’ll be postured to support contingency operations, and protect coalition forces and citizens abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 04:07 Photo ID: 8075043 VIRIN: 231016-F-TK834-4787 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.19 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, GB Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 494th FS deploys to Middle East [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.