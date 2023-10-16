Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    494th FS deploys to Middle East [Image 2 of 8]

    494th FS deploys to Middle East

    RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 494th Fighter Generation Squadron performs preflight checks for an F-15E Strike Eagle prior to the aircrafts departure from RAF Lakenheath, England, for a deployment to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Oct. 16, 2023. While deployed, the 494th FS will support 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) and be an engaged, postured and ready partner, supporting coalition forces to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex and dynamic security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 04:07
    Photo ID: 8075040
    VIRIN: 231016-F-TK834-1232
    Resolution: 5504x3662
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 494th FS deploys to Middle East [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Air Force

    Deployment

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    AFCENT
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Deployment
    494th FS

