51st FW competes in bilateral Peninsula-wide munitions load competition

36th Fighter Generation Squadron munitions load crew members align of a munition during Pen Fest, the annual bilateral munitions load crew competition at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 14, 2023. During Pen Fest, five teams competed in an event that tested their speed and accuracy when loading three different munitions onto their respective aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)

