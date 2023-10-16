51st FW competes in bilateral Peninsula-wide munitions load competition

Senior Airman Demetrius Myers, right, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew member, inspects a munition prior to loading during Pen Fest, the annual bilateral munitions load crew competition at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 14, 2023. This year, Kunsan AB hosted Pen Fest, a competition that tested competitors’ speed and accuracy when loading three different munitions onto their respective aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)

