    51st FW competes in bilateral Peninsula-wide munitions load competition

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Gabriella Wellington, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew member, inspects a munition prior to loading during Pen Fest, the annual bilateral munitions load crew competition at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 14, 2023. A three-man load crew consists of three members and the two-man, or second-member, is responsible for preparing the munition and aircraft before the munition is placed into position. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 04:04
    Photo ID: 8075017
    VIRIN: 231014-F-UH796-1110
    Resolution: 3244x4876
    Size: 6.21 MB
    Location: KR
    INDOPACOM
    25th FGS
    36th FGS
    Pen Fest 2023

