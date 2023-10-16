Airman 1st Class Edward Saenz, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew member, completes the installation of a munition on an A-10 Thunderbolt II during Pen Fest, the annual bilateral munitions load crew competition at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 14, 2023. Before announcing that the team is finished with the event, the load crew’s leader ensures all munitions are properly installed and items in the technical order have been accomplished. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 04:03 Photo ID: 8075019 VIRIN: 231014-F-UH796-1238 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.9 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st FW competes in bilateral Peninsula-wide munitions load competition [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.