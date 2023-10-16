Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri Governor, 25th Infantry Division Veteran Visits Schofield Barracks [Image 5 of 5]

    Missouri Governor, 25th Infantry Division Veteran Visits Schofield Barracks

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Darbi Colson 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command pose for a photo with Missouri Governor Michael Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson Oct. 16, 2023 on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Michael Parson, the 57th governor of Missouri and a veteran of the 25th Infantry Division, visited Schofield Barracks to talk to Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and the 8th Theater Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Darbi Colson/25th Infantry Division)

    This work, Missouri Governor, 25th Infantry Division Veteran Visits Schofield Barracks [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Darbi Colson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

