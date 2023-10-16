Missouri Governor, 25th Infantry Division Veteran Visits Schofield Barracks

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Derrick Milner, a military police and St. Louis, Missouri native assigned to the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, shows Missouri Governor Michael Parson the inside of a mine-resistant ambush protected vehicle on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct. 16, 2023. Michael Parson, the 57th governor of Missouri and a veteran of the 25th Infantry Division, visited Schofield Barracks to talk to Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and the 8th Theater Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Darbi Colson/25th Infantry Division)

Date Taken: 10.16.2023 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US