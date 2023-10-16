Missouri Governor, 25th Infantry Division Veteran Visits Schofield Barracks

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, prepares a mine-resistant ambush protected vehicle as Missouri Governor Michael Parson and the First Lady of Missouri, Teresa Parson, observe Oct. 16, 2023 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Michael Parson, the 57th governor of Missouri and a veteran of the 25th Infantry Division, visited Schofield Barracks to talk to Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and the 8th Theater Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Darbi Colson/25th Infantry Division)

