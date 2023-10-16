Missouri Governor, 25th Infantry Division Veteran Visits Schofield Barracks

U.S. Army Col. Dave Zinn, 25th Infantry Division Deputy Commander - Operations, 25th Infantry Division, greets the First Lady of Missouri, Teresa Parson, Oct. 16, 2023 at the 25th Infantry Division headquarters, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Michael Parson, the 57th governor of Missouri and a veteran of the 25th Infantry Division, visited Schofield Barracks to talk to Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and the 8th Theater Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Darbi Colson/25th Infantry Division)

