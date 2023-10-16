COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES CHINHAE, Republic of Korea (Oct. 12, 2023) Sailors handle a mooring line on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting a scheduled port visit in Chinhae, Republic of Korea, Oct. 12. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 23:14 Photo ID: 8074827 VIRIN: 231012-N-HP061-1049 Resolution: 6128x3447 Size: 960.86 KB Location: CHINHAE, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Shoup arrives in South Korea for scheduled port visit [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.