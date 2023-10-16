USS Shoup arrives in South Korea for scheduled port visit

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES CHINHAE, Republic of Korea (Oct. 12, 2023) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Nathan Foley, left, from New Haven, Kentucky, and Fire Controlman 1st Class Vaughn Olivo, from Beebe, Arkansas, heave a tending line on the fo’c’sle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting a scheduled port visit in Chinhae, Republic of Korea, Oct. 12. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

