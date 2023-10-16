COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES CHINHAE, Republic of Korea (Oct. 12, 2023) Sailors prepare to raise jack staff on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting a scheduled port visit in Chinhae, Republic of Korea, Oct. 12. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 23:14
|Photo ID:
|8074826
|VIRIN:
|231012-N-HP061-1040
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|897.29 KB
|Location:
|CHINHAE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Shoup arrives in South Korea for scheduled port visit [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT