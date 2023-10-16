Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Shoup arrives in South Korea for scheduled port visit

    CHINHAE, SOUTH KOREA

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Donavan K Patubo 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES CHINHAE, Republic of Korea (Oct. 12, 2023) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Blake Bundrum, from Villa Rica, Georgia, handles a mooring ling on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting a scheduled port visit in Chinhae, Republic of Korea, Oct. 12. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 23:14
    VIRIN: 231012-N-HP061-1034
    Location: CHINHAE, KR
    This work, USS Shoup arrives in South Korea for scheduled port visit [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sea and Anchor
    Republic of Korea
    USS Shoup (DDG 86)
    CTF 70
    Port Visit
    Chinhea

