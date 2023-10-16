Luis Ojeda, a senior at Theodore Roosevelt High School leads his platoon through armed inspections during the Thunderbird Classic at Lt. Col. Karen Wagner High School in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 14, 2023. Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) cadets from 30 high schools competed in various events including armed and unarmed drill, color guard, marksmanship, and physical training. It tested their ability to work together as a team, while instilling discipline and military bearing.
(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 19:44
|Photo ID:
|8074629
|VIRIN:
|231014-A-OT530-6587
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ARSOUTH, 410th CSB, and ARNORTH NCOs support local JROTC during drill competition [Image 17 of 17], by SSG ShaTyra Reed-Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ARSOUTH, 410th CSB, and ARNORTH NCOs support local JROTC
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT