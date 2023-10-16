Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ARSOUTH, 410th CSB, and ARNORTH NCOs support local JROTC during drill competition [Image 6 of 17]

    ARSOUTH, 410th CSB, and ARNORTH NCOs support local JROTC during drill competition

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox 

    U.S. Army South

    Luis Ojeda, a senior at Theodore Roosevelt High School leads his platoon through armed inspections during the Thunderbird Classic at Lt. Col. Karen Wagner High School in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 14, 2023. Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) cadets from 30 high schools competed in various events including armed and unarmed drill, color guard, marksmanship, and physical training. It tested their ability to work together as a team, while instilling discipline and military bearing.
    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 19:45
    Photo ID: 8074635
    VIRIN: 231014-A-OT530-2407
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARSOUTH, 410th CSB, and ARNORTH NCOs support local JROTC during drill competition [Image 17 of 17], by SSG ShaTyra Reed-Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ARSOUTH, 410th CSB, and ARNORTH NCOs support local JROTC during drill competition
    ARSOUTH, 410th CSB, and ARNORTH NCOs support local JROTC during drill competition
    ARSOUTH, 410th CSB, and ARNORTH NCOs support local JROTC during drill competition
    ARSOUTH, 410th CSB, and ARNORTH NCOs support local JROTC during drill competition
    ARSOUTH, 410th CSB, and ARNORTH NCOs support local JROTC during drill competition
    ARSOUTH, 410th CSB, and ARNORTH NCOs support local JROTC during drill competition
    ARSOUTH, 410th CSB, and ARNORTH NCOs support local JROTC during drill competition
    ARSOUTH, 410th CSB, and ARNORTH NCOs support local JROTC during drill competition
    ARSOUTH, 410th CSB, and ARNORTH NCOs support local JROTC during drill competition
    ARSOUTH, 410th CSB, and ARNORTH NCOs support local JROTC during drill competition
    ARSOUTH, 410th CSB, and ARNORTH NCOs support local JROTC during drill competition
    ARSOUTH, 410th CSB, and ARNORTH NCOs support local JROTC during drill competition
    ARSOUTH, 410th CSB, and ARNORTH NCOs support local JROTC during drill competition
    ARSOUTH, 410th CSB, and ARNORTH NCOs support local JROTC during drill competition
    ARSOUTH, 410th CSB, and ARNORTH NCOs support local JROTC during drill competition
    ARSOUTH, 410th CSB, and ARNORTH NCOs support local JROTC during drill competition
    ARSOUTH, 410th CSB, and ARNORTH NCOs support local JROTC during drill competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ARSOUTH, 410th CSB, and ARNORTH NCOs support local JROTC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community Service
    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    Army JROTC
    future Soldiers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT