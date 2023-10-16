ARSOUTH, 410th CSB, and ARNORTH NCOs support local JROTC during drill competition

Luis Ojeda, a senior at Theodore Roosevelt High School leads his platoon through armed inspections during the Thunderbird Classic at Lt. Col. Karen Wagner High School in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 14, 2023. Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) cadets from 30 high schools competed in various events including armed and unarmed drill, color guard, marksmanship, and physical training. It tested their ability to work together as a team, while instilling discipline and military bearing.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)

