ARSOUTH, 410th CSB, and ARNORTH NCOs support local JROTC during drill competition

Staff Sgt. LaTrice Lewis-Turner, a contracting noncommissioned officer assigned to 410th Contracting Support Brigade, judges Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) cadets during the Thunderbird Classic at Lt. Col. Karen Wagner High School in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 14, 2023. Seven noncommissioned officers from U.S. Army South, 410th CSB, and U.S. Army North were among that 30 NCOs who volunteered to judge the largest JROTC drill competition in the state of Texas.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)

