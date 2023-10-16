U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Connor Ely, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron, explains the components of an EOD 10 suit helmet to community members at the Chico Regional Airport Open House Chico, California on Oct. 14, 2023. The helmet includes a cooling system to aid in the wearer's comfort and health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 18:09
|Photo ID:
|8074459
|VIRIN:
|231014-F-RA943-1055
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|7.18 MB
|Location:
|CHICO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beale EOD Supports Chico Regional Airport Open House [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
