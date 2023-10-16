U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Connor Ely, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron, explains the components of the EOD 10 suit to community members at the Chico Regional Airport Open House Chico, California on Oct. 14, 2023. The EOD 10 suit is capable of withstanding five pounds of explosives at up to five feet away. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 18:09 Photo ID: 8074456 VIRIN: 231014-F-RA943-1039 Resolution: 9504x6336 Size: 5.82 MB Location: CHICO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Beale EOD Supports Chico Regional Airport Open House [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.