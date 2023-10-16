Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beale EOD Supports Chico Regional Airport Open House [Image 4 of 5]

    Beale EOD Supports Chico Regional Airport Open House

    CHICO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Connor Ely, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron, explains the components of a Bouncing Betty anti-personnel landmine to a community member at the Chico Regional Airport Open House in Chico, California on Oct. 14, 2023. The Beale Air Force Base EOD team spent their day educating the Chico community on the important role they play in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 18:09
    Photo ID: 8074458
    VIRIN: 231014-F-RA943-1253
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 5.63 MB
    Location: CHICO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beale EOD Supports Chico Regional Airport Open House [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Beale EOD Supports Chico Regional Airport Open House
    Beale EOD Supports Chico Regional Airport Open House
    Beale EOD Supports Chico Regional Airport Open House
    Beale EOD Supports Chico Regional Airport Open House
    Beale EOD Supports Chico Regional Airport Open House

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Open House
    Beale
    US Air Force
    EOD
    Chico

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT