Beale EOD Supports Chico Regional Airport Open House

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Connor Ely, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron, explains the components of a Bouncing Betty anti-personnel landmine to a community member at the Chico Regional Airport Open House in Chico, California on Oct. 14, 2023. The Beale Air Force Base EOD team spent their day educating the Chico community on the important role they play in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)

