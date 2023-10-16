Beale EOD Supports Chico Regional Airport Open House

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Romaca, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron, demonstrates how to control the MTRS II Robotics Platform to a community member at the Chico Regional Airport Open House Chico, California on Oct. 14, 2023. Remote controlled robotic platforms are used to help disarm explosives in dangerous environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)

