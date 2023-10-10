Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WHINSEC participates on Ceremony at the National Infantry Museum [Image 2 of 3]

    WHINSEC participates on Ceremony at the National Infantry Museum

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Spc. jaden witt 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    Members of the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) presented the National Colors during a dedication ceremony held by the 95th Infantry Division Association at the NIM on Oct., 5. The WHINSEC Color Guard was compromised of Sgt. 1st Class Ricardo Velazquez, Sgt. 1st Class Wilber Mora, Staff Sgt. Kevin Moreno, Staff Sgt. Juan Salazar, and Sgt. Migfael Berrios Rivera.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 16:48
    Photo ID: 8074169
    VIRIN: 231005-A-TG885-8040
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 9.07 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WHINSEC participates on Ceremony at the National Infantry Museum [Image 3 of 3], by SPC jaden witt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WHINSEC participates on Ceremony at the National Infantry Museum
    WHINSEC participates on Ceremony at the National Infantry Museum
    WHINSEC participates on Ceremony at the National Infantry Museum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    WHINSEC participates on Ceremony at the National Infantry Museum

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #StrengtheningPartnerships
    @usarmyTRADOC
    @nationalinfantrymuseum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT