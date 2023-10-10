Members of the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) presented the National Colors during a dedication ceremony held by the 95th Infantry Division Association at the NIM on Oct., 5. The WHINSEC Color Guard was compromised of Sgt. 1st Class Ricardo Velazquez, Sgt. 1st Class Wilber Mora, Staff Sgt. Kevin Moreno, Staff Sgt. Juan Salazar, and Sgt. Migfael Berrios Rivera.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 16:48 Photo ID: 8074168 VIRIN: 231005-A-TG885-6307 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 9.07 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WHINSEC participates on Ceremony at the National Infantry Museum [Image 3 of 3], by SPC jaden witt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.