Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WHINSEC participates on Ceremony at the National Infantry Museum

    WHINSEC participates on Ceremony at the National Infantry Museum

    Photo By Spc. jaden witt | Members of the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC)...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Story by Milton Mariani Rodriguez 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    FORT MOORE, Ga(Oct 5) -- FORT MOORE – Ga. (Oct 5) – Members of the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) presented the National Colors during a dedication ceremony held by the 95th Infantry Division Association at the NIM on Oct., 5.
    The ceremony was part of the five-day 73rd reunion of the 95th held in Atlanta. The Division honored two of its Soldiers, former Commanding General of the 95th, Maj. Gen. Harry L. Twaddle and WWII Medal of Honor Recipient, Staff Sgt. Andrew Miller by dedicating two benches at the NIM Walk of Honor.
    The WHINSEC Color Guard was compromised of Sgt. 1st Class Ricardo Velazquez, Sgt. 1st Class Wilber Mora, Staff Sgt. Kevin Moreno, Staff Sgt. Juan Salazar, and Sgt. Migfael Berrios Rivera.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 16:48
    Story ID: 455902
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WHINSEC participates on Ceremony at the National Infantry Museum, by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    WHINSEC participates on Ceremony at the National Infantry Museum
    WHINSEC participates on Ceremony at the National Infantry Museum
    WHINSEC participates on Ceremony at the National Infantry Museum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    @USSOUTHCOM
    #StrengtheningPartnerships
    #95thInfantryDivisionAssociation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT