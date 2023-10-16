FORT MOORE, Ga(Oct 5) -- FORT MOORE – Ga. (Oct 5) – Members of the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) presented the National Colors during a dedication ceremony held by the 95th Infantry Division Association at the NIM on Oct., 5.
The ceremony was part of the five-day 73rd reunion of the 95th held in Atlanta. The Division honored two of its Soldiers, former Commanding General of the 95th, Maj. Gen. Harry L. Twaddle and WWII Medal of Honor Recipient, Staff Sgt. Andrew Miller by dedicating two benches at the NIM Walk of Honor.
The WHINSEC Color Guard was compromised of Sgt. 1st Class Ricardo Velazquez, Sgt. 1st Class Wilber Mora, Staff Sgt. Kevin Moreno, Staff Sgt. Juan Salazar, and Sgt. Migfael Berrios Rivera.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 16:48
|Story ID:
|455902
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WHINSEC participates on Ceremony at the National Infantry Museum, by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT