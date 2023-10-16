WHINSEC participates on Ceremony at the National Infantry Museum

Photo By Spc. jaden witt | Members of the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC)...... read more read more

Photo By Spc. jaden witt | Members of the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) presented the National Colors during a dedication ceremony held by the 95th Infantry Division Association at the NIM on Oct., 5. The WHINSEC Color Guard was compromised of Sgt. 1st Class Ricardo Velazquez, Sgt. 1st Class Wilber Mora, Staff Sgt. Kevin Moreno, Staff Sgt. Juan Salazar, and Sgt. Migfael Berrios Rivera. see less | View Image Page