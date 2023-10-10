Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) Participates in Exercise Black Widow [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) Participates in Exercise Black Widow

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    131023-N-MO373-054 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 13, 2023) Ensign Zane Buono maneuvers the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) towards the Henry K. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J Kaiser (T-AO 187) before conducting an underway replenishment Oct. 13, prior to participating in exercise Black Widow 2023. Black Widow is the premier tactical development exercise for U.S. undersea forces which integrates submarines, surface ships, and aircraft into a cohesive multi-domain team to track and engage simulated adversary submarines. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. j.g. Jesse Merriman)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 15:04
    Photo ID: 8073934
    VIRIN: 131023-N-MO373-1054
    Resolution: 3585x2390
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
