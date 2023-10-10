Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) Participates in Exercise Black Widow [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) Participates in Exercise Black Widow

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    131023-N-MO373-029 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Oct. 13, 2023) Quartermaster 2nd Class Daniel Sabarese takes bearings from the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) while getting underway to participate in exercise Black Widow 2023. Black Widow is the premier tactical development exercise for U.S. undersea forces which integrates submarines, surface ships, and aircraft into a cohesive multi-domain team to track and engage simulated adversary submarines. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. j.g. Jesse Merriman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 15:06
    Photo ID: 8073930
    VIRIN: 131023-N-MO373-1029
    Resolution: 3844x2561
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) Participates in Exercise Black Widow [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    COMSUBPAC
    USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93)
    Exercise Black Widow

