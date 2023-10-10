131023-N-MO373-029 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Oct. 13, 2023) Quartermaster 2nd Class Daniel Sabarese takes bearings from the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) while getting underway to participate in exercise Black Widow 2023. Black Widow is the premier tactical development exercise for U.S. undersea forces which integrates submarines, surface ships, and aircraft into a cohesive multi-domain team to track and engage simulated adversary submarines. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. j.g. Jesse Merriman)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 15:06
|Photo ID:
|8073930
|VIRIN:
|131023-N-MO373-1029
|Resolution:
|3844x2561
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) Participates in Exercise Black Widow [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT