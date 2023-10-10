131023-N-MO373-005 – JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Oct. 13, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) gets underway from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oct. 13 to participate in exercise Black Widow 2023. Black Widow is the premier tactical development exercise for U.S. undersea forces which integrates submarines, surface ships, and aircraft into a cohesive multi-domain team to track and engage simulated adversary submarines. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. j.g. Jesse Merriman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 15:05 Photo ID: 8073931 VIRIN: 131023-N-MO373-1005 Resolution: 2994x1808 Size: 1.1 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) Participates in Exercise Black Widow [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.