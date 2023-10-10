131023-N-MO373-005 – JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Oct. 13, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) gets underway from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oct. 13 to participate in exercise Black Widow 2023. Black Widow is the premier tactical development exercise for U.S. undersea forces which integrates submarines, surface ships, and aircraft into a cohesive multi-domain team to track and engage simulated adversary submarines. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. j.g. Jesse Merriman)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 15:05
|Photo ID:
|8073931
|VIRIN:
|131023-N-MO373-1005
|Resolution:
|2994x1808
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) Participates in Exercise Black Widow [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
