    USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) Participates in Exercise Black Widow [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) Participates in Exercise Black Widow

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    131023-N-MO373-005 – JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Oct. 13, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) gets underway from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oct. 13 to participate in exercise Black Widow 2023. Black Widow is the premier tactical development exercise for U.S. undersea forces which integrates submarines, surface ships, and aircraft into a cohesive multi-domain team to track and engage simulated adversary submarines. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. j.g. Jesse Merriman)

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    COMSUBPAC
    USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93)
    Exercise Black Widow

