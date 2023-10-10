USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) Participates in Exercise Black Widow

131023-N-MO373-017 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Oct. 13, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) strike down mooring lines while getting underway to participate in exercise Black Widow 2023. Black Widow is the premier tactical development exercise for U.S. undersea forces which integrates submarines, surface ships, and aircraft into a cohesive multi-domain team to track and engage simulated adversary submarines. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. j.g. Jesse Merriman)

