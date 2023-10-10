Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Prevention Week: Cooking Safety Starts with You [Image 9 of 9]

    Fire Prevention Week: Cooking Safety Starts with You

    ITALY

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force firefighter assigned to the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron explains the purpose of various components of firefighter’s gear to guests of an open house at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 14, 2023. This year's Fire Prevention Week campaign, "Cooking safety starts with you, pay attention to fire prevention,” informed the public of the risks of kitchen fires and to use caution when cooking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

    This work, Fire Prevention Week: Cooking Safety Starts with You [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    firefighter
    fire station
    fire safety
    fire prevention week
    31 CES

