Fire Prevention Week: Cooking Safety Starts with You

A U.S. Air Force firefighter assigned to the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron explains the purpose of various components of firefighter’s gear to guests of an open house at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 14, 2023. This year's Fire Prevention Week campaign, "Cooking safety starts with you, pay attention to fire prevention,” informed the public of the risks of kitchen fires and to use caution when cooking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

