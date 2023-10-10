A signed Fire Prevention Week proclamation is displayed at a fire station at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 10, 2023. The signing represented Aviano’s commitment toward educating and training the public on the basics of proactive fire safety. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 06:50
|Photo ID:
|8073010
|VIRIN:
|231010-F-F3254-1001
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|547.38 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire Prevention Week: Cooking Safety Starts with You [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT