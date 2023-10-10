Fire Prevention Week: Cooking Safety Starts with You

From left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Italian air force Col. Salvatore La Luce, Aviano Air Base commander, signs the Fire Prevention Week proclamation at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 10, 2023. The signing represented Aviano’s commitment toward educating and training the public on the basics of proactive fire safety. (Courtesy photo)

