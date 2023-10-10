Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Prevention Week: Cooking Safety Starts with You [Image 4 of 9]

    Fire Prevention Week: Cooking Safety Starts with You

    ITALY

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Sparky the fire dog, the mascot for National Fire Protection Association, gives a thumbs up to a child during a fire station open house at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 14, 2023. The Aviano Fire Department participated in various events throughout fire prevention week to increase awareness about fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

    This work, Fire Prevention Week: Cooking Safety Starts with You [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

