Chief Master Sgt. Suzane M. Buttery, 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron senior enlisted leader, gives flowers to her family during a chief induction ceremony at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Oct. 14, 2023. Buttery was promoted to chief master sergeant Oct. 1, 2023, and the induction ceremony is an Air Force tradition to recognize those selected for this achievement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2023 15:58
|Photo ID:
|8072179
|VIRIN:
|231014-F-NX941-1174
|Resolution:
|5475x3643
|Size:
|958.38 KB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Hometown:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New chief master sergeant gives flowers to family [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Lucas Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron welcomes new chief master sergeant
