New chief master sergeant gives flowers to family

Chief Master Sgt. Suzane M. Buttery, 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron senior enlisted leader, gives flowers to her family during a chief induction ceremony at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Oct. 14, 2023. Buttery was promoted to chief master sergeant Oct. 1, 2023, and the induction ceremony is an Air Force tradition to recognize those selected for this achievement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber)

