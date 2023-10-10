Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron welcomes new chief master sergeant

    New chief master sergeant gives flowers to family

    Chief Master Sgt. Suzane M. Buttery, 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron senior enlisted leader

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Lucas Weber 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Suzane M. Buttery, 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron senior enlisted leader, promoted to the rank of chief master sergeant during an induction ceremony, Oct. 14, 2023.

    The chief induction ceremony is an Air Force tradition that recognizes the select few who achieve the rank of chief master sergeant. Col. Steven J. Theohares, 911th ASTS commander, presided over the induction ceremony and spoke on Buttery’s journey to chief.

    “This is nothing short of a huge deal…for someone to start as an E-1 and make that path all the way to chief master sergeant,” explained Theohares. “It is nothing short of incredible.”

    During the ceremony, Buttery shared stories and memories about her time in the Air Force with her friends, family, colleagues, and unit. She concluded her speech with a message about her commitment to them all.

    “I am devoted to my family, I am devoted to my country, and I am devoted to the men and women of the 911th ASTS,” said Buttery. “I thank you so much for the honor and privilege of being able to serve you, advocate for you, and be your champion.”

    Prior to her position at the 911th ASTS, Buttery was stationed at bases in Germany, Texas, Ohio, Washington, D.C., New York, and New Mexico. She also deployed in support of Operations Enduring Freedom, Inherent Resolve, Freedom’s Sentinel and Allies Welcome.

    As a chief master sergeant, Buttery serves in the highest enlisted grade and holds strategic leadership positions with tremendous influence at all levels of the Air Force. Only 1 percent of the enlisted force is authorized by Congress to hold the rank of chief master sergeant at any given time. Responsibilities of chiefs include developing themselves, others, ideas, and organizations.

